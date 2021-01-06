Trump: “Pence Didn’t Have the Courage to Protect Our Country”

President Trump blasted Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday afternoon after he rejected Trump’s call to object or refuse to accept Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote.

In a letter to Congress ahead of certification of the Electoral College vote, Pence claimed he did not have the authority to dismiss votes, but acknowledged concern over “voting irregularities.

The Gateway Pundit reports: The President ripped into Pence for not having the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and Constitution.

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!” Trump said.