Trump Might One Day NUKE Denmark, ‘Prophetic’ Ted Cruz Predicted… In 2016

No one could have predicted in 2016 that President Donald Trump would be involved in a diplomatic dispute over Denmark’s refusal to consider his offer to buy Greenland. No one, that is, except Sen. Ted Cruz.

“I don’t know anyone who would be comfortable with someone who behaves this way having his finger on the [nuclear] button. We’re liable to wake up one morning and Donald, if he were president, would’ve nuked Denmark,” Cruz told a crowd during a New Hampshire campaign event in February 2016.

With Trump cancelling a visit to Denmark after Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen refused to countenance his offer to purchase Greenland, a C-SPAN producer with a brilliant memory dug the Cruz clip out of the archives and posted it on Twitter, where it enjoyed a popularity Cruz never did when he was running for president.

“Ted Cruz really is a prophet,” one user marveled. “It’s easy to forget, but I do occasionally agree with Cruz,” another admitted. Others elaborated on the nuclear futures of Trump’s tantrum: “If I can’t have it, no one can!”