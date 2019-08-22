Trump Might One Day NUKE Denmark, ‘Prophetic’ Ted Cruz Predicted… In 2016

Ted Cruz mentioned the idea of President Donald Trump "nuking" Denmark at a campagin stop during the 2016 Republican primaries.

No one could have predicted in 2016 that President Donald Trump would be involved in a diplomatic dispute over Denmark’s refusal to consider his offer to buy Greenland. No one, that is, except Sen. Ted Cruz.

I don’t know anyone who would be comfortable with someone who behaves this way having his finger on the [nuclear] button. We’re liable to wake up one morning and Donald, if he were president, would’ve nuked Denmark,” Cruz told a crowd during a New Hampshire campaign event in February 2016.

With Trump cancelling a visit to Denmark after Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen refused to countenance his offer to purchase Greenland, a C-SPAN producer with a brilliant memory dug the Cruz clip out of the archives and posted it on Twitter, where it enjoyed a popularity Cruz never did when he was running for president.

Ted Cruz really is a prophet,” one user marveled. “It’s easy to forget, but I do occasionally agree with Cruz,” another admitted. Others elaborated on the nuclear futures of Trump’s tantrum: “If I can’t have it, no one can!

