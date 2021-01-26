Trump Officially Establishes ‘Office Of The Former President’

Former President Donald Trump has officially established his “Office of the Former President”
The office in Palm Beach County Florida will manage Trumps “correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities” and serve to continue his political agenda, a press release from the new office said.
The New York Post reports: The move comes less than a week after Trump left office.
Last Friday, Trump said he will make a comeback in some form, but did not specify how.
“We’ll do something, but not just yet,” Trump told journalist Rob Crilly of the Washington Examiner.
