Trump Observers Are Being Blocked Entry to All Satellite Voting Locations in Philadelphia

On Tuesday Philadelphia opened 15 new satellite offices as early voting sites.
According to a Philly inquirer reporter, there was a delay in opening the satellite offices due to “computer issues.”
According to Sean Walsh, there was a problem with the state’s voter database.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Trump observers are being blocked entry to satellite voting locations in Philly, according to President Trump’s 2020 election security staffer and GOP advisor Mike Roman.
Ellie Rushing with the Philly Inquirer said she spoke to a Trump campaign observer who was blocked from entering a satellite office in Overbrook unless she was there to actually register to vote.
Why are poll watchers being kicked out of voting locations in Philadelphia? What are they hiding?
