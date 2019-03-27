Trump: Obama Is Responsible for the Russian Collusion Delusion

President Trump has accused the Obama administration of orchestrating the Russian collusion hoax and attempting to unseat a Democratically elected President.

On a short visit to the Capitol to meet with Republican lawmakers, Trump was asked by a reporter: “You’ve accused the people who launched the investigation into your campaign of ‘treasonous’ acts – how high up do you think it went?”

“I think it went very high up. I think what happened is a disgrace. I don’t believe our country should allow this ever to happen again. This will never happen again. We can never let it ever happen again. It went very high up, and it started fairly low, but with instructions from the high up. This should never happen to a president again. We can’t allow that to take place,” Trump said.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Trump was asked if it “reached the West Wing of the Obama White House” — meaning was former president Barack Obama involved — to which Trump replied, “I don’t want to say that, but I think you know the answer.”

Taking a few questions near the Ohio Clock Tower in the Capitol, surrounded by reporters, Trump was asked about the report from special counsel Robert Mueller. Trump said: “Well, the Mueller report was great. It could not have been better. It said ‘no obstruction, no collusion,’ it could not have better.”

The president was also asked about plans to impeach him — which have mostly faded way, even before Mueller’s report was delivered to the Justice Department.

“I don’t think they’re talking about impeachment. We have the greatest economy we’ve ever had. Our country is in incredible shape. They and others created a fraud on our country with this ridiculous witch hunt, where it proven very strongly, no collusion, no obstruction, no nothing,” he said. “We are doing so well. We’ve never probably had a time of prosperity like this. It’s been great.”

Based on the final report from Mueller, Attorney General William Barr said in a four-page summary on Sunday that investigators “did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.”

Some are now arguing that those responsible for the allegations and subsequent investigation, which last nearly two years and cost tens of millions of dollars, be held accountable.

Rush Limbaugh, for one, agrees that the allegations began high up — maybe even all the way to “the Obama people.”

“I think that one of the reasons this investigation was started, the Mueller special counsel investigation, … and one of the reasons it went so long was to distract and cover up the real collusion and conspiracy and criminality from the Obama people, the Hillary people, the Steele dossier, the Russians and all of it,” Limbaugh said.

The probe into alleged collusion with Russia began shortly after the FBI used the uncorroborated “Steele Dossier” — a supposed intelligence report compiled by Christopher Steele, a former head of the Russia Desk for British Intelligence for the private investigation firm Fusion GPS, that alleged conspiracy between Trump’s campaign and the Russian government — to wiretap some Trump officials.

“As soon as I learned about the dossier, that’s all, that’s all there ever has been, that’s all they ever had, and it was totally made up!” Limbaugh said. “Then I learned that Hillary paid for it, Glenn Simpson, Fusion GPS, and a Democrat committee law firm’s involved in all this? I mean, not charging Hillary Clinton for the obvious crimes that she’s committed because they couldn’t find intent, yet this ongoing effort to destroy Trump.”

The conservative talk show host also said former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by Trump, never had any evidence for the collusion allegations. “This is why Comey and his crew need to be held accountable.”

“We still don’t know what evidence the disgraced James Comey and his FBI had to open the original probe in the summer of 2016 and whether there was anything other than the dossier,” he said. “Yes, we do! There was nothing! And we knew it before the revered Robert J. Mueller III opined on Friday that there wasn’t any collusion. Here’s another report: ‘We don’t know any compelling reason why deputy [Attorney General] Rod Rosenstein later decided a special counsel was necessary to get to the bottom of the swirling accusations of collusion.’ Yes, we do know why! This is not hard. Trump fired Comey! Comey was to be the secret agent running the operation for the administrative state. Comey was running the operation to get rid of Trump. Trump fired him. Can’t have that.”