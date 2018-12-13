Trump: Obama Gave $150 Billion To Iran, Democrats Won’t Pay $5b For Border Wall

President Trump has slammed the hypocrisy shown by Democrats as they continue to block his attempts at funding the US-Mexico border wall.

Trump took to Twitter Wednesday, asking why former President Barack Obama “gave Iran 150 Billion Dollars,” yet the Democratic Party continues to oppose the $5 billion needed to secure the country’s border.

Breitbart.com reports: “The Democrats and President Obama gave Iran 150 Billion Dollars and got nothing, but they can’t give 5 Billion Dollars for National Security and a Wall?” Trump asked on Twitter.

The president was referring to former President Barack Obama’s controversial $1.7 billion settlement with Iran including a special delivery of $400 million in pallets of cash to the country on the same day that Iran released American prisoners.

Trump demanded Tuesday that Democrats support a deal that includes additional border security funds in a meeting with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The president also pointed to the recent terrorist attack in France as proof that the United States needed a secure wall on the border.

“We are going to strengthen our borders even more,” he wrote. “Chuck and Nancy must give us the votes to get additional Border Security!”

