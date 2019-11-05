Trump: Nancy Pelosi Has Lost Her Damn Mind

President Trump has slammed Nancy Pelosi, declaring that the House Speaker “has lost her mind” and “should go back home to San Fransisco.”

Trump blasted Pelosi over the Democrats’ obsessive push for impeachment while speaking to reporters on the White House South Lawn on Sunday.

The president also urged Pelosi to return to San Fransisco because her California congressional district “is going to hell.”

“I think Nancy Pelosi has lost her mind, and I think frankly she should go back home to San Francisco,” Trump told reporters.

“If you look at what’s happening to her district. Her district is going to hell.”

The president cited “homeless they’re not taking care of … needles all over the streets … with horrible things being washed into the Pacific Ocean.”

“All she thinks about is impeachment. But she doesn’t want to impeach,” he said.

“You know who wants to impeach? The people that run the party, the radical left.”

President Trump: "I think Nancy Pelosi has lost her mind and I think, frankly, that she should go back home to San Francisco." pic.twitter.com/9BudB4AkwR — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) November 3, 2019

Nypost.com reports: Pelosi, a California Democrat, opened the impeachment inquiry against Trump in September after a whistleblower’s complaint revealed a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the conversation, Trump asked Zelensky to begin an investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Democrats claim Trump paused nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine to get Zelensky to investigate Biden.

Asked if there was any quid pro quo, Trump said, “read the transcript.”