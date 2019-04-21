Trump: Mueller Report Was Written by Trump-Hating Angry Democrats

President Donald Trump has slammed the Mueller report as a discredited biased document produced by Trump-hating angry Democrats.
On Saturday morning Trump tweeted that the report “should not have been authorized in the first place & was written as nastily as possible by 13 (18) Angry Democrats who were true Trump Haters, including the highly conflicted Bob Mueller himself, the end result is No Collusion, No Obstruction!”
Dailycaller.com reports: The president blamed the “Fake News Media” for the ordeal, saying they are only trying to “stir up and anger” voters by not mentioning that the “principle [sic] conclusion” of the Mueller report is that there was “NO COLLUSION WITH RUSSIA. The Russia Hoax is dead!”
The release of the Mueller report on Thursday reiterated the conclusion of Attorney General William Barr’s synopsis of the document that said there was no evidence of any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election campaign. Although Mueller could find no reason to charge the president with obstruction of justice, some Trump opponents are arguing he left that possibility open for investigation.
Numerous Democrats are now saying it is their responsibility to continue the investigation and impeach the president.
After initially saying impeachment proceedings would not be “worthwhile,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer backtracked on that appraisal, saying Congress could still “determine what actions may be necessary.”
