President Trump mocked global warming alarmists on Wednesday, amid record cold temperatures across the U.S. during the Thanksgiving holidays.
“Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS,” he tweeted.
“Whatever happened to Global Warming?”
Breitbart.com reports: Forecasts predicted bitter cold conditions in New York City, with 10-20 degree weather and 15-20 mph winds.
Washington, DC is also expected to suffer lower than normal temperatures of 20 degrees.
The lower than normal temperatures are the result of an area of high pressure in the Arctic Circle, sending a blast of cold air south, according to meteorologists.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2018
