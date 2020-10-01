Trump Mocks Biden For Calling Antifa ‘An Idea’: “Ideas Don’t Burn Down Buildings”

President Trump mocked Joe Biden over his declaration during the presidential debate that the violent left-wing group Antifa was ‘just an idea’.

During a Campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota on Wednesday Trump said:

“Joe Biden says Antifa is just an idea,….well, ideas don’t assault cops and they don’t burn down buildings. Antifa is a domestic terrorist organization.”

Breitbart reports: Trump also accused corporate media of fueling the riots throughout the summer, failing to criticize the widespread protests.

“They think rioting is just ok, just do whatever you want,” Trump said. “You can do whatever you want, you don’t have to wear masks, you just riot, 25,000 people standing on each other’s face.”

He mocked them for the level of outrage that media pundits had for his debate performance.

“Arson is ok, but challenging Sleepy Joe is totally off-limits,” Trump said mockingly.