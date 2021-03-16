Trump: Meghan Markle Is Pure Trash

President Trump has blasted far-left Princess Meghan Markle for being ‘pure trash’ after she attempted to topple the British Royal Family.

According to former senior advisor Jason Miller, Trump slammed the Duchess of Sussex, saying she is “no good” and remarking that “I said that and now everybody’s seeing it.”

Miller revealed Trump’s feelings about Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast on Wednesday.

Trump told Miller he could “make a little news” by sharing his reaction to the interview.

But he ultimately decided against giving ammunition to the cancel mobs.

“When I was talking to the president this morning … he’s like: ‘Yeah, [Meghan’s] no good’,” Miller said.

“‘I said that and now everybody’s seeing it.‘”

“‘But you realize if you say anything negative about Meghan Markle you get canceled.‘”

Foxnews.com reports: Trump reportedly told Miller, “I’m on team Piers.”

“Piers Morgan is the best, he’s the greatest, and they went and tried to cancel him simply because he criticized Meghan Markle,” Miller said Trump told him.

This was not the first time Trump has sparred with Markle. In 2016, Markle said she was voting for Hillary Clinton, “not because she is a woman, but because Trump has made it easy to see that you don’t really want that kind of world that he’s painting.”

Responding to her comments in a 2019 interview with The Sun, Trump reportedly said he was “shocked” by Duchess Meghan’s past remarks.

“I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty,” Trump reportedly told the outlet.

And during the run-up to the 2020 Presidential Election, when asked about Markle and Prince Harry’s endorsement of Biden, Trump said, “I’m not a fan of hers.”

“And she probably has heard that,” Trump said. “But I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he’s going to need it.”