Trump Makes History; Becomes First US President to Set Foot in North Korea

President Trump became the first US President to step foot into North Korea on Sunday as he shook hands with Kim Jong-un for a historic third meeting.

Trump initiated the meeting at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North Korea and South Korea, first publicly calling for the meeting on Twitter before North Korea promptly responded to make it happen.

“Good to see you again”, said Kim, meeting the President at the DMZ. “I would never have expected to see you at this place.”

The two leaders spoke briefly as Trump shook hands and then walked into North Korea and shook hands again as photographers captured the historic moment.

Trump just became the first sitting U.S. president to step into North Korea as he met Kim Jong Un in the DMZ pic.twitter.com/ve3UGyj0sN — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) June 30, 2019

Thesun.co.uk reports: Trump spoke to reporters as Kim stood beside him.

He said: “I just want to say this is my honour. Stepping across that line is a great honour, great progress has been made, great friendships have been made and this has been, in particular, a great friendship.”

Trump also thanked Kim for being able to meet on short notice.

He said: “We met and we liked each other from day one, and that is very important.

He also invited the North Korean leader to the US for a visit and added “history has been made”.

Trump said: “I would invite him right now.

“When I became president of the US, there was great great conflict, now there is less conflict.

“It’s my great honour and the Chairman’s honour.”

Kim confirmed he was asked to meet Trump yesterday and said he wanted to meet again.

He told reporters: “I believe that meeting here, which is a symbol of division and a hostile past, I think meeting here, two countries that have a hostile past, we are showcasing to the world that we have a new present and we have a positive meeting going forward.

“The great relationship between President Trump and I, I don’t think if we didn’t have such a great relationship we could have organised this meeting in just a day.

“I would like to use this strong relationship to create more good news that nobody expects.”

North Korean camera crew appeared to clash with American pool photographers during as they told the crews to “get out of the way” and stay out of shots.

The two leaders then sat down inside the pastel blue Freedom House at the DMZ for what was to be a brief meeting.

Trump thanked Kim again for meeting in front of international TV cameras.

He said: “I want to thank you, chairman. You hear the power of that voice. Nobody’s heard that voice before. He doesn’t do few news conferences, in case you haven’t heard.

“‘When I put out the social media notification, if he didn’t show up the press was going to make me look very bad.”

Kim replied: “President Trump and myself, we have an excellent relationship with each other.

“If it wasn’t for that good relationship, it would not have been able to make this meeting possible.”

He said he hoped it could be “the foundation for better things in the future that people will be not expecting.