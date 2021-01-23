Trump “Made It His Business To Rape This Country” Says Joy Behar

During “The View” on Thursday Joy Behar told her co hosts that former President Donald Trump had “made it his business for four years to rape” America.

Behar said it was disgusting but that she was happy now to have “somebody who cares about the children back.”

Breitbart reports: Behar said, “I worry about my grandchild, you know, I only have one grandchild and one daughter. There are some people who have no children who don’t worry about the environment as much. I know them. They just say, ‘Well, I’m not going to be here.’ Well, I’m not going to be here either, but my little Luca is going to be here, and I want him to be able to drink the water and breathe the air. Joe Biden has already done a couple of things by going back into the Paris agreement and by canceling the Keystone pipeline. He has other things on his agenda that he is going to do to fix the environment.”

She added, “This man, this Trump, he made it his business for four years to rape this country. It’s disgusting, and I’m so happy to have somebody who cares about the children back.”