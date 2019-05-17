Trump: “LONG Jail Sentences” Coming for Spygate Traitors

President Trump has promised “long jail sentences” for the traitors responsible of spying on his 2016 campaign.

Trump lashed out at the FBI and Justice Department on Friday, claiming that evidence of illegal spying on his campaign is “conclusive.”

“My Campaign for President was conclusively spied on. Nothing like this has ever happened in American Politics. A really bad situation. TREASON means long jail sentences, and this was TREASON!” the President tweeted.

Rt.com reports: In early May, Attorney General William Barr formed a team in order to investigate the allegations. He told a Senate Judiciary Committee his concerns that a “few people at the top” had “[gotten] it into their heads that they know better than the American people,” promising to find out how many “confidential informants” had been placed in the campaign, and when the intelligence collection began.

Trump also cited an Fox News poll where over half of respondents answered that they believed the FBI has broken the law in the course of their investigation.

Barr’s report will likely cover allegations that the FBI had misused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) in order to place a wiretap on Trump’s former campaign adviser Carter Page. Another Trump campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, said that he had met with alleged spies in London who attempted to get information from him about Trump’s alleged connections to Russia.

Trump’s calls for an investigation into the alleged spying amplified after the release of the Mueller report, which detailed accusations that Trump had “colluded” with Russia to help him win the presidency in 2016. While the investigation was unable to establish any connection, many Democrats have continued to push the narrative and call for the president’s impeachment.