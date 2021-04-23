Trump: LeBron Should Keep His Disgusting “Racist Rants” to Himself

President Trump slammed ‘woke’ NBA star Lebron James Thursday night for tweeting out a photo of the brave Ohio police officer who shot Ma’Khia Bryant as she attempted to murder two other women and captioning it ‘YOU’RE NEXT’.

In a statement released by his office, Trump said Lebron’s “RACIST rants are divisive, nasty, insulting, and demeaning.”

“He may be a great basketball player, but he is doing nothing to bring our Country together!” The Statement added.

Trump warned that “LeBron James should focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA, which has just recorded the lowest television RATINGS, by far, in the long and distinguished history of the League.”

.@KingJames, with his vast resources & influence, should educate himself and, frankly, has a responsibility to do so, on the facts before weighing in. This is disgraceful & extremely reckless.



Lebron James is inciting violence against an Ohio police officer.



This is disgraceful and dangerous.



People like LeBron James and his friends on the left are driving good people away from careers in law enforcement.



Summit.news reports: Leftists claimed Thursday that the police shooting of 16-year-old Bryant was unjustified because the girl was merely involved in a “knife fight,” despite footage showing only she had a knife as she tried to stab two victims.

In addition, NBC News was caught editing the 911 call to omit the reference to the fact that Bryant was engaged in a stabbing attack, as well as failing to broadcast the footage which showed her carrying a knife.

Now new footage has emerged from a security camera across the street from where the incident took place, in which Bryant is heard screaming, “I’m gonna stab the f*ck out of you, bitch!” while attempting to stab the two unarmed people.