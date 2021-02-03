Trump Lawyer: Trump Has ZERO Chance of ‘Fair and Full Trial’

Donald Trump’s lawyer, David Schoen, has warned that the former President will not get a fair impeachment trial because Democrats are hellbent on ruling him ‘guilty’ regardless of the facts.

Speaking to Sean Hannity on Fox News, Schoen said:

“This process is completely unconstitutional, and it is a very, very dangerous road to take with respect to the First Amendment, putting at risk any passionate political speaker which is really against everything we believe and in this country.”

“I think it’s also the most ill-advised legislative action that I’ve seen in my lifetime,” he continued.

“It is tearing the country apart at a time when we don’t need anything like that,” he added.

The trial will be presided over by Senate President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., instead of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

“Can you imagine any American citizen considering it to be a trial in which the judge and jury has already announced publicly that the defendant must be convicted in this case?” Schoen asked.

“And in fact, Senator Leahy called on, demanded that Senator McConnell vote for a conviction also … how can we possibly have a fair trial?”

“Chuck Schumer, Senator Schumer promised a fair and full trial.”

Foxnews.com reports: Schoen added that the impeachment managers — led by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. — plan to play montages of violent behavior during the Jan. 6 Capitol, and try to tie that to Trump.

“This has nothing to do with President Trump and the country doesn’t need to just watch videos of riots and unrest,” Schoen said. “We need to heal now. We need to move forward.”