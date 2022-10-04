Trump Launches CNN Lawsuit: “I’m Suing Them Into Oblivion” 

President Trump is suing far-left news outlet CNN for defamation and has vowed to destroy them financially forever.
Trump is suing CNN for a whopping $475 million. He believes that the network “has escalated a campaign of libel and slander against him recently because it fears he’ll run for re-election in 2024.”
Per Bloomberg:
CNN has attempted to taint Trump “with a series of ever-more scandalous, false, and defamatory labels of ‘racist,’ ‘Russian lackey,’ ‘insurrectionist,’ and ultimately ‘Hitler,’” the former president’s lawyers said in the suit filed Monday in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Trump is seeking at least $475 million in damages, according to the filing.
“Beyond simply highlighting any negative information about the plaintiff and ignoring all positive information about him, CNN has sought to use its massive influence — purportedly as a ‘trusted’ news source — to defame the plaintiff in the minds of its viewers and readers for the purpose of defeating him politically,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.
Thelibertydaily.com reports: We can all hope and pray that he’s successful. That would be wonderful. Unfortunately, our two-tier justice system is unlikely to reward their #1 target or damage one of the top propaganda machines, but the effort is still worth it.
