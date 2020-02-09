Trump Jr. Thanks Pencil-Neck for ‘Unearthing’ Who Needed Firing From Trump Admin

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, sarcastically thanked Adam Schiff for unwittingly unearthing all of the traitors “who needed to be fired” from his dad’s administration following the failed Democrat-led impeachment attempt.

The first son credited the California Democrat shortly after the president removed Alexander Vindman from his assignment at the National Security Council and fired fellow traitor Gordon Sondland.

“Allow me a moment to thank—and this may be a bit of a surprise—Adam Schiff. Were it not for his crack investigation skills, @realDonaldTrump might have had a tougher time unearthing who all needed to be fired. Thanks, Adam,” Trump Jr. said on Twitter.

Trump finished the message with the hashtag, “FullOfSchiff“.

Washingtontimes.com reports:Col. Vindman, a decorated war veteran, and Mr. Sondland, a donor to the president’s 2016 campaign, were among more than a dozen witnesses who testified in impeachment proceedings.

They were both fired from their roles in the Trump administration hardly 48 hours after the Senate voted to acquit the president, who had been impeached in the House weeks earlier.

Col. Vindman had served on the president’s National Security Council as an expert on Ukraine prior to being escorted from the White House and relieved of his role, and Mr. Sondland was U.S. ambassador to the European Union until being punted from that position.

Both witnesses testified during impeachment proceedings about the president withholding military assistance from Ukraine while pushing the country to investigate a political rival.

Mr. Schiff, who served as lead impeachment manager during the president’s Senate trial, weighed in on Twitter after both firings were reported Friday.

“President Trump is exacting his retribution, removing those who complied with subpoenas, came forward, and testified about his misconduct,” Mr. Schiff tweeted Friday evening.

Spokespeople for Mr. Schiff did not immediately return a message sent over the weekend seeking his reaction to the first son’s tweet.

The president commented on Col. Vindman’s firing from his own Twitter account Saturday morning, meanwhile, saying the Purple Heart recipient was dismissed in part for being “very insubordinate.”