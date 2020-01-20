Trump Jr.: ‘Dems and Media Hate POTUS More Than They Love USA’

Donald Trump Jr., says he believes Democrats and the media “hate” his father more than they love the USA.

Appearing on Fox News Sunday’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” the President’s son said: “They will double down. Any opportunity to hurt Trump, and that is the reality.”

“Democrats and media hate Trump much more than they love America because you can’t dispute the numbers. You can’t dispute all-time low unemployment for every group in this country, every demographic,” he continued.

Inquisitr.com reports: His comments come ahead of the Senate trial on the two articles of impeachment against Trump set for Tuesday afternoon. Elsewhere in the interview, Trump Jr. touched on his expectations for the trial and said he would like to hear from Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, Breitbart also reported.

Trump Jr. also suggested that any Republicans who only vote to hear from Democrat-request witnesses “don’t deserve to be in office.”

Trump Jr. pointed to Kentucky Senator Rand Paul’s suggestion that if four or more Republicans vote with Democrats to hear from new witnesses, he will force a Senate vote on subpoenaing Hunter Biden, Vanity Fair reported. Paul said that anyone voting against hearing from Hunter Biden is essentially voting to lose their seat, following in the footsteps of Trump’s mafia-style approach to politics.

Republicans continue to fight to prevent additional witnesses in the Senate trial, despite former national security adviser John Bolton claiming he would be open to testifying. Trump himself said he would use executive privilege to block Bolton from testifying in the trial.

While the GOP argues that the evidence for the trial should mirror that available to the House, not everyone agrees with this approach.

During Saturday’s edition of CNN’s Unfiltered, conservative anchor S.E. Cupp blasted Republicans for their impeachment strategy, calling it “corrupt” and claiming it was akin to turning a blind eye to their constitutional duties.

“But it’s also pretty damn cowardly. Imagine being this afraid,” she said.

Independent Justin Amash pushed back against the suggestion that the House evidence must match what is covered in the Senate, suggesting that this is not how trials are supposed to operate. Amash accused the Republican Party of operating on behalf of Trump and the elites as opposed to working for justice for the people.