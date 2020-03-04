Trump Is The Most Dangerous Man In US History Says Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi has yet again lashed out at President Donald Trump, this time describing him as “the most dangerous” man in US history.

“We have the most dangerous person in the history of our country sitting in the White House,” Pelosi said in an interview with Variety.

Press TV reports: Pelosi, who appeared on the cover of the “Hollywood and 2020 election” issue of Variety magazine, said she had “real problems” with Trump.

She described Trump as a man who “doesn’t tell the truth, he doesn’t honor the Constitution and he’s harming children.”

She said nobody could imagine that a person like Trump would win the presidency in 2016 election.

“Nobody could possibly think that somebody like Donald Trump could be elected president of the United States. But if you don’t turn out, those who do turn out will call the shots.”

Pelosi urged readers of the magazine to turn out for the upcoming presidential election in November so the 2016 problem is not repeated and Trump is not re-elcted.

Pelosi has repeatedly called for unity among Democrats and their candidates in the upcoming presidential election in order to ensure Trump would not get elected for a second term.