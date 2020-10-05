Trump Is Leaving Hospital Today, Says ‘Don’t Be Afraid of COVID’

President Trump has announced that he will be leaving the Walter Reed Medical Center Monday at 6:30 p.m. after being treated for the coronavirus.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M.,” Trump wrote on Twitter, adding that he was “Feeling really good!”

Presidential physician Dr Sean Conley said that Mr Trump had met all the criteria for discharge.

“He’s back,” said Dr Conley, saying that Trump has had three doses of the antiviral treatment remdesivir, will have his fourth tonight before leaving his hospital and his fifth on Tuesday at the White House.

Dr Conley said precautions were being taken in the White House to protect staff, and he added that the president was a “phenomenal” patient

Breitbart reports: Trump offered some advice for Americans, after personally experiencing the fight with the virus.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid,” he wrote. “Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs and knowledge.”

The president praised the medical care received by the doctors and medical staff at Walter Reed.

“I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

On Sunday, President Trump indicated that his experience with the virus had taught him a lot about the disease.

“I learned a lot about COVID,” he said in a video posted to Twitter. “I learned it by really going to school, this is the real school, this isn’t the ‘Let’s read the book school’ and I get it, and I understand it.”