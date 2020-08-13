Trump Is ‘Fighting for His Life’ & Will Do ‘Anything To Stay In Power’ Says George Soros

Billionaire globalist George Soros has claimed that President Trump is very dangerous, is fighting for his political life and will do “anything to remain in power.”

In an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Soros said “Even in the United States, a confidence trickster like Trump can be elected president and undermine democracy from within”

He then added: “But in the U.S. you have a great tradition of checks and balances and established rules. And above all, you have the Constitution. So I am confident that Trump will turn out to be a transitory phenomenon, hopefully ending in November.”

Breitbart reports: This is not the first time Soros, a longtime Democrat donor who has poured billions into progressive causes, has lashed out at President Trump.

In a May interview, the Open Society Foundations founder claimed Trump would be a “dictator” if it were not for the U.S. Constitution. He said the president is self-destructing during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

“Donald Trump would like to be a dictator,” Soros told the Independent. “But he cannot be one because there is a constitution in the United States that people still respect. And it will prevent him from doing certain things. That does not mean that he will not try, because he is literally fighting for his life.”

“I will also say that I have put my faith in Trump to destroy himself, and he has exceeded my wildest expectations,” he added.