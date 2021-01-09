Trump Is ‘Deranged, Unhinged, Dangerous’ & Must Be Prosecuted Says Pelosi

In part of an interview due to air on Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’ “60 Minutes”, House speaker Nancy Pelosi took the opportunity to blast President Trump…again.

Pelosi said the country needed protecting from Donald Trump who she declared was a “deranged, unhinged, dangerous” president of the United States.

“Sadly”, she said “the person who’s running the executive branch is a deranged, unhinged, dangerous president of the United States, and only a number of days until we can be protected from him. But he has done something so serious that there should be prosecution against him.”

Pelosi also said that invoking the 25th Amendment is still possible as “Nothing is off the table.”