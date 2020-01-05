Trump Puts Iran on Notice: 52 Targets Set for Every 1979 Embassy Hostage

President Trump has warned Iran that the U.S. plans to attack 52 targets, one for every American hostage the Iranian regime took in the 1969 Tehran embassy takeover, in case of further attacks by Iran.

Trump’s warning is in response to a threat reporter earlier Saturday by an Iranian general that Iran had identified 35 American targets in the region for possible attacks.

“Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently……..hundreds of Iranian protesters. He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years. Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have………targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!”

Reuters reported the threat by the Iranian regime:

“General Gholamali Abuhamzeh, the commander of the Guards in the southern province of Kerman…(said)…Iran reserved the right to take revenge against the United States for the death of Soleimani…“The Strait of Hormuz is a vital point for the West and a large number of American destroyers and warships cross there … vital American targets in the region have been identified by Iran since long time ago … some 35 U.S. targets in the region as well as Tel Aviv are within our reach,”