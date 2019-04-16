Trump: Time to Investigate Hillary, DNC and Comey!

President Trump has vowed to “investigate the investigators” of the Russia probe, citing Special Counsel’s Robert Mueller’s conclusion of no collusion.

“Mueller, and the A.G. based on Mueller findings (and great intelligence), have already ruled No Collusion, No Obstruction,” Trump tweeted Monday.

“These were crimes committed by Crooked Hillary, the DNC, Dirty Cops and others! INVESTIGATE THE INVESTIGATORS!”

Infowars.com reports: Trump reminded Americans that the Obama administration spied on his 2016 campaign leading up to the election, a fact reiterated by Attorney General Barr during a hearing before Congress last week.

“The Mueller Report, which was written by 18 Angry Democrats who also happen to be Trump Haters (and Clinton Supporters), should have focused on the people who SPIED on my 2016 Campaign, and others who fabricated the whole Russia Hoax. That is, never forget, the crime….” he tweeted.

“Since there was no Collusion, why was there an Investigation in the first place! Answer – Dirty Cops, Dems and Crooked Hillary!” he added.

Democrats went into meltdowns after Barr confirmed “spying did occur,” attacking his judgement, his character, and even his loyalty to the United States.

Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey also took issue with Barr’s comments, claiming he didn’t think surveilling Trump’s campaign without his knowledge amounted to spying.

“I have no idea what he’s talking about so it’s hard for me to comment,” Comey said last week. “When I hear that kind of language used, it’s concerning because the FBI and the Department of Justice conduct court-ordered electronic surveillance. I have never thought of that as spying.”