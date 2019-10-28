Trump: Impeach-Obsessed Pelosi Allowing San Fransisco to ‘Rot Away’

President Trump has blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for allowing her home district of San Fransisco to “rot away” while she obsesses about impeachment.

Trump said Pelosi should spend more time trying to fix her filthy city rather than continuing with the impeachment probe.

“I can’t believe that Nancy Pelosi’s District in San Francisco is in such horrible shape that the City itself is in violation of many sanitary & environmental orders, causing it to owe the Federal Government billions of dollars – and all she works on is impeachment,” POTUS wrote on Twitter.

“….We should all work together to clean up these hazardous waste and homeless sites before the whole city rots away. Very bad and dangerous conditions, also severely impacting the Pacific Ocean and water supply. Pelosi must work on this mess and turn her District around!”

Dailywire.com reports: Trump has hammered lawmakers from various parts of the country over the ghastly state of their major cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, and Baltimore.

In July, Trump ripped former Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), who represented Baltimore before passing away this month.

“Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“…Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately! … As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place,” Trump wrote.

During an interview with Fox News from Osaka, Japan, Trump said some U.S. cities run by Democrats are in bad shape.

“You can’t have what’s happening – where police officers are getting sick just by walking the beat,” he said in July. “I mean, they’re getting actually very sick, where people are getting sick – where the people living there are living in hell, too. Although some of them have mental problems, where they don’t even know they’re living that way. In fact perhaps they like living that way. … And you have people that work in those cities. They work in office buildings, and to get into the building, they have to walk through a scene that nobody would have believed possible three years ago.”

Trump also talked about Pelosi’s city. “I own property in San Francisco … it was so beautiful,” he said. “And now areas that you used to think as being, you know, really something very special, you take a look at what’s going on with San Francisco, it’s terrible. So we’re looking at it very seriously,” he said, adding that his administration might “intercede” to “get that whole thing cleaned up.”

San Francisco is literally overflowing with poo. “Since 2008, over 23,800 cases of human waste were reported in the heart of San Francisco. There were 13 reports of human feces in front of City Hall; 17 events at the U.S. Marshals office; and 67 reports at the Tenderloin police station on Eddy Street,” Forbes reported.

“I will say there is more feces on the sidewalks than I’ve ever seen growing up here,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed told NBC News last year. “That is a huge problem and we are not just talking about from dogs – we’re talking about from humans.”