Trump: I’m Running in 2024 – “We Have To Take Care of This Country”

Former Preident Donald Trump has given his biggest hint to-date about his plans to run for president again in 2024 to fight the “evil” Democrats trying to ruin America.

Trump made the bombshell revelation during a Fox News town hall hosted by Sean Hannity on Wednesday night.

“I have to ask, where are you in the process of,” Hannity began before asking, “Without giving the answer what the answer is, have you made up your mind?”

“Yes,” Trump firmly responded.

“It’s not that I want to,” Trump added. “The country needs it. We have to take care of this country. It isn’t fun, fighting constantly, fighting always.”

Newsweek.com reports: Trump has never publicly revealed whether he will run for president in 2024.

Even before he lost the 2020 presidential race, Trump claimed that he would lose due to an unprecedented conspiracy of voter fraud.

A late-May poll from Quinnipiac University found that 66 percent of Republican voters would like Trump to run in 2024. Only 30 percent opposed the idea.

The same poll found that 85 percent of Republican voters wanted future GOP candidates to agree with Trump on policy issues.