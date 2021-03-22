Trump: I’m Coming Back This Summer With My ‘Own Platform’

President Trump will be back on social media this summer in the form of his own free speech platform, his senior adviser has announced.

Former spokesperson for Trump’s 2020 campaign, Jason Miller, announced on Sunday that Trump would be returning to social media in three months with a new platform that will “completely redefine the game.”

.@JasonMillerinDC said President Trump will be "returning to social media in two or three months" with "his own platform" that will "completely redefine the game" and attract "tens of millions" of new users. #MediaBuzz — #MediaBuzz (@MediaBuzzFNC) March 21, 2021

Miller said the new platform will be open to billions of people across the globe.

“I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform,” Trump Miller told Fox News.

“And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does.”

Foxnews.com reports: Miller said he was unable to provide much more in terms of details at this point, but he did reveal that Trump has been having “high-powered meetings” at Mar-a-Lago with various teams regarding the venture, and that “numerous companies” have approached Trump.

“This new platform is going to be big,” Miller said, predicting that Trump will draw “tens of millions of people.”

In the meantime, Miller said that Trump will continue to endorse Republican candidates, teasing one that is expected to come on Monday.

“Pay attention to Georgia tomorrow, on Monday. There’s a big endorsement that’s coming that’s going to really shake things up in the political landscape in Georgia. It’s big, it’s coming tomorrow, and just be sure to tune in.”