Trump: ICE Will Begin Deporting MILLIONS of Illegal Aliens Next Week

President Trump has confirmed that ICE officials will begin the process of removing millions of illegal aliens from the U.S. next week.

“Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people long before they get to our Southern Border,” Trump tweeted.

“Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement. The only ones who won’t do anything are the Democrats in Congress. They must vote to get rid of the loopholes, and fix asylum! If so, Border Crisis will end quickly!” the President added.

President Trump declared a national emergency in February to divert funds from the Defense Department to build the border wall.

Approximately 100,000 illegal aliens a month are pouring over the US border with bogus asylum claims only to be released by Border Patrol into US communities.

Hundreds of illegal aliens from Ebola-stricken Democratic Republic of Congo were dumped in the streets of San Antonio, Texas a couple of weeks ago.

ICE also maintains a special housing facility for transgender illegal aliens — on taxpayer dime of course.

Americans have had it! If Trump removes millions of illegal aliens and closes the border, he will win 2020 in a landslide.