Trump: House Judiciary Should Investigate Obama’s ‘Ridiculous’ Netflix Deal

President Trump has slammed Barack and Michelle Obama’s big bucks partnership with Netflix, calling the deal “ridiculous” and suggested an investigation be launched by the House Judiciary Committee.

In a series of tweets Monday, President Trump accused the House Judiciary Committee of looking into his business deals because the Mueller report failed to produce evidence of Russia collusion and obstruction of justice.

“I have a better idea. Look at the Obama Book Deal, or the ridiculous Netflix deal,” Trump fired back.

….work that way. I have a better idea. Look at the Obama Book Deal, or the ridiculous Netflix deal. Then look at all the deals made by the Dems in Congress, the “Congressional Slush Fund,” and lastly the IG Reports. Take a look at them. Those investigations would be over FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

Breitbart report: Netflix signed a deal with the Obamas in 2018 to produce TV shows and documentaries for the digital streaming platform. The multi-year deal with the Obama’s Higher Ground production company includes the documentary American Factory — about a Chinese billionaire who opens a factory in an abandoned General Motors plant in Ohio.

It also includes a planned docuseries based on Michael Lewis’ The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy, which is critical of the Trump administration.

The former first couple is close with Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos, who has been a major donor. Sarandos’ wife served as ambassador to the Bahamas in the Obama administration.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has publicly criticized Trump, once saying he “would destroy what is great about America.”

Netflix named former Obama national security advisor Susan Rice to its board of directors in 2018.

Trump tweeted Monday that Democrats are trying to build a case that he is trying to enrich himself by being president.

“I am far beyond somebody paying for a hotel room for the evening, or filling up a gas tank at an airport I do not own. These Radical Left Democrats are CRAZY! Obama Netflix?”