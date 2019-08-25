Trump-Hating Madonna Sings About ‘Assassination’ in Front of Her Kids

Madonna posted a video on Instagram Thursday singing about assassination in front of her children.

The Trump-hating singer changed the lyrics to her song “Holiday” and sang about assassination in front of her four kids.

It wasn’t too long ago that Madonna was boasting about blowing up the White House.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Everything she has said about the President Trump like “blowing up the White House” coupled with apparently the buzzword of the week since Joe Biden mentioned it, is just strange.