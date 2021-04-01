Trump-Hating Delta CEO: Georgia Voting Law ‘Totally Unacceptable’

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian has slammed Georgia’s new election voting integrity law as “unacceptable” and has vowed to oppose it by every means possible.

New strict voting ID requirements, dropbox restrictions, and early voting access signed into law by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp last Thursday continues to attract criticism from the left. The same day the bill was signed into law, President Biden called the measures “un-American” and “sick,” making “Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle.”

Far-left civil rights groups immediately filed lawsuits against the state of Georgia, declaring it was an example of “blatant racism, represents politics at its very worst and is clearly illegal.” On Wednesday, 72 ‘woke’ executives signed an open letter calling for American corporations to join the resistance. On Wednesday, Delta CEO Ed Bastian decided to cave in and virtue signal to the mob.

In a memo circulated employees, Bastian criticized the new law. “The right to vote is sacred,” Bastian wrote. “It is fundamental to our democracy and those rights not only need to be protected, but easily facilitated in a safe and secure manner.”

After having time to now fully understand all that is in the bill, coupled with discussions with leaders and employees in the Black community, it’s evident that the bill includes provisions that will make it harder for many underrepresented voters, particularly Black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to elect their representatives. That is wrong.

Breitbart.com reports: Bastian went a step further, saying “the entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 elections.” He called the idea an “excuse” used across the country to “restrict voting rights.”

“There is much work ahead,” the memo continued, assuring employees those at the airline “stand together in our commitment to protect and facilitate your precious right to vote.” Bastian promised the company would be “working with leaders across the political spectrum in states nationwide” and “monitoring legislation in Congress” to that end.

“I know this result in Georgia has caused frustration, anger and pain for many members of our Delta family,” Bastian said. “I commit to you that as we move forward, Delta will continue to do everything in our power to hear and protect your voice and your rights, both in Georgia and nationwide.”

Governor Kemp has repeatedly contested the bill’s framing, saying those who oppose the Election Integrity Act simply have not read it, and that SB 202 “expands early voting and secures our vote-by-mail system to protect the integrity of our elections.”