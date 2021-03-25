Trump-Hating Boulder Shooter Threatened Fake Hate Crimes Against Classmates He Attacked

The gunman in Boulder who executed 10 people at a supermarket threatened his classmates with filing fake hate crime charges after violently attacking them, eyewitnesses have said.

As we reported yesterday, Ahmad Al-Issa is an anti-Trump activist who regularly read far-left outlets such as the Washington Post and advocated for refugees and Muslim immigrants.

Despite the gunman’s family telling the Daily Beast that the reason for his killing spree was as a result of him being the victim of “bullying” in high school, Al-Issa’s classmates say the exact opposite is actually true.

Summit.news reports: A Fox 31 report reveals that Al-Issa once punched a classmate and continued to hit him as he lay on the ground.

Al-Issa tried to justify the attack by claiming the victim “had made fun of him and called him racial names weeks earlier,” although no other classmates could corroborate this.

The shooter’s wrestling team classmate Dayton Marvel also told the Denver Post that in Al Issa’s senior year, “during the wrestle-offs to see who makes varsity, he actually lost his match and quit the team and yelled out in the wrestling room that he was like going to kill everybody.”

“Nobody believed him. We were just all kind of freaked out by it, but nobody did anything about it,” said Marvel.

“He would talk about him being Muslim and how if anybody tried anything, he would file a hate crime and say they were making it up,” he added.

Given this history and the fact that Al-Issa was an avid reader of mainstream media, questions now must be asked about his real motivation given that all the gunman’s victims were white and whether he was radicalized by anti-white racism that has been institutionalized by the press.