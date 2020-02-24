Trump Has ‘Betrayed America’…Again’ Says ‘Shifty’ Schiff

US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has said that President Trump has “betrayed America,” by failing to protect the upcoming presidential election from alleged Russian intervention.

Trump claimed that Shifty Schiff had leaked classified information about supposed Rusian meddling and warned that “someday he will be caught.”

In a twitter post on Sunday Schiff said: “Nice deflection, Mr. President. But your false claims fool no one,” adding that “You welcomed Russian help in 2016, tried to coerce Ukraine’s help in 2019, and won’t protect our elections in 2020.”

Press TV reports: The president fired his intelligence chief over briefing Congress alleged Russian meddling in favor of Trump and Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders.

After press reports that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election, Trump blames House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff and calls for an investigation into the leak.

Pres. Trump: "Nobody said it to me at all. Nobody briefed me about that all."



Pres. Trump: "Nobody said it to me at all. Nobody briefed me about that all." pic.twitter.com/LYeemOptQh — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 23, 2020

“Now you fired your intel chief for briefing Congress about it,” added the Democrat, who played a key role in Trump’s impeachment. “You’ve betrayed America. Again.”

The US president had earlier attacked Schiff, one of his common targets since the impeachment,

“I read where Russia is helping Bernie Sanders. Nobody said it to me at all. Nobody briefed that to me at all,” Trump said, suggesting that “Schiff and his group leaked it to the papers. They ought to investigate Schiff for leaking that information.