Trump: ‘Gutless’ Antifa Is a ‘Major Organization of Terror’

President Trump has announced that consideration is being given to designate Antifa a domestic terrorist organization.

On Saturday, the President announced that in order to make it easier for police to do their jobs, the “gutless radical” far-left group might be labeled as a “major organization of terror.”

At long last.

“Consideration is being given to declaring ANTIFA, the gutless Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting (only non-fighters) people over the heads with baseball bats, a major Organization of Terror (along with MS-13 & others),” Trump tweeted.

“Would make it easier for police to do their job!”

Last week Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Dr. Bill Cassidy introduced a resolution to the US Senate condemning Antifa’s violence and called for group to be designated as a domestic terrorist organization.

“Antifa are terrorists, violent masked bullies who ‘fight fascism’ with actual fascism, protected by Liberal privilege,” Dr. Cassidy said.

“Bullies get their way until someone says no. Elected officials must have courage, not cowardice, to prevent terror.”

“Antifa is a terrorist organization composed of hateful, intolerant radicals who pursue their extreme agenda through aggressive violence,” said Senator Cruz.

“Time and time again their actions have demonstrated that their central purpose is to inflict harm on those who oppose their views. Like any terrorist organization they choose to pursue their political ends through violence, fear and intimidation. They must be stopped. I am proud to introduce this resolution with Senator Cassidy to properly identify what Antifa are: domestic terrorists.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The recent Antifa attack on gay journalist and editor for Quillette, Andy Ngo shocked the nation.

Andy Ngo was violently beaten by Antifa terrorists in Portland a couple weeks ago and he was hospitalized with a brain bleed.

Another man named Adam Kelly was beaten over the head by weapon-wielding Antifa terrorists in Portland.

Adam Kelly needed staples in his head after Antifa left huge bloody gashes on the back of his head, proving they attacked him from behind.