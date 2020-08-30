Trump Goes SAVAGE, Shares Message Describing Mayor Wheeler a ‘Useless F**king Idiot’

President Trump on Sunday shared a savage message on Twitter slamming Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler as a “useless fucking idiot.”

“Ted Wheeler is the useless fucking idiot and comic relief that gets everyone killed in every disaster movie,” Twitter user “Tiff” tweeted

“Tone down the language, but TRUE!” POTUS wrote, sharing her message.

Tone down the language, but TRUE! https://t.co/CcdNwlLsb3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

The president shared several messages criticizing Mayor Wheeler, demanding he call up the National Guard to help defend the city from being destroyed by far-left domestic terrorists.

“The National Guard is Ready, Willing and Able,” Trump declared. “All the Governor has to do is call!”

The president voiced his frustration with Wheeler after a Trump supporter was executed in Portland on Saturday night as far-left rioters and counter-protesters clashed Saturday night.

The victim was wearing a hat with a “Patriot Prayer” insignia, a conservative group based in Portland.

“ANTIFA is a Radical Left group that only wants bad things for our Country,” Trump warned.

“They are supported by FOOLS!”

“Wheeler is incompetent, much like Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump tweeted.

“This is not what our great Country wants. They want Safety & Security, and do NOT want to Defund our Police!”

Wheeler is incompetent, much like Sleepy Joe Biden. This is not what our great Country wants. They want Safety & Security, and do NOT want to Defund our Police! https://t.co/lZigDBjvKJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

Our great National Guard could solve these problems in less than 1 hour. Local authorities must ask before it is too late. People of Portland, and other Democrat run cities, are disgusted with Schumer, Pelosi, and thier local “leaders”. They want Law & Order! https://t.co/f6LOKcf7BU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

Breitbart.com reports: Two days earlier, Wheeler sent a letter rejecting his offer of National Guard Troops to help quell violence in the city.

Today, I sent this letter via email to @realDonaldTrump declining his recurring offer to aid Portland by sending federal enforcement to the city. https://t.co/W85EDfriyk pic.twitter.com/CC1IWTp5k8 — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 28, 2020

But Trump again demanded Wheeler act to protect the city.

The National Guard is Ready, Willing and Able. All the Governor has to do is call! https://t.co/iRe5ExgRGO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

“The big backlash going on in Portland cannot be unexpected after 95 days of watching and incompetent Mayor admit that he has no idea what he is doing. The people of Portland won’t put up with no safety any longer,” Trump wrote. “The Mayor is a FOOL. Bring in the National Guard!”