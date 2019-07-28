Trump Gives AG Barr Permission to Release Declassified Spygate Docs

President Trump has given Attorney General Bill Barr the authority to give declassified Spygate documents to Devin Nunes and whoever else needs them.

Speaking with Sean Hannity this week, the president praised AG Barr and confirmed that he has given him all of the documents he needs to investigate the origins of the treasonous attempt to interfere in the 2016 election.

The president also revealed he gave Barr the authority to release the smoking gun documents to whoever else needs them, including Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee.

“I’ve also given him [Barr] authority to release it to whoever he wants, whether it’s his people or frankly perhaps people like Devin Nunes who is a star,” Trump said.

WATCH:

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: President Trump in late May announced that at the recommendation of Attorney General Bill Barr, he has directed the Intel Community to quickly and fully cooperate with Barr’s investigation into surveillance activities.

President Trump ordered declassification of the intelligence related to the spying on his presidential campaign in 2016.

Award-winning journalist John Solomon previously said that President Trump will start with the release of “Bucket 5” documents, the exculpatory statements that the FBI possessed about its targets before it went to the FISA Court.

Sara Carter then added that “Bucket 5” includes transcripts and tapes of Papadopoulos and Carter Page saying there was no way the Trump campaign was working with Russia.

Barr and Durham are currently focusing on transcripts of recordings made by a government source who met with Trump campaign foreign policy advisor George Papadopoulos.

Durham is also taking a closer look at the start date of the FBI probe. The FBI opened “Crossfire Hurricane” on July 31, 2016, however, it is now clear the FBI began spying on Trump and his campaign much earlier.