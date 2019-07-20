Trump Vows to Free Rapper A$AP Rocky from Swedish Prison

President Trump has vowed to free detained American rapper A$AP Rocky from Swedish prison.

Trump made the announcement in a tweet, saying he had spoken with Kanye West about Rocky’s imprisonment, after he and his team got into a street brawl earlier this month.

The President said he would speak with the Swedish Prime Minister to see what could be done about helping the rapper.

Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

On Saturday the president said he had “a very good call” with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on the subject.

Just had a very good call with @SwedishPM Stefan Löfven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly. Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019

Trump added: “Our teams will be talking further, and we agreed to speak again in the next 48 hours!”

Infowars.com reports: A$AP Rocky and his crew were arrested by Swedish authorities after they confronted two migrants in Stockholm, Sweden, in early July.

The pair of migrants, who appeared in videos uploaded to social media by A$AP Rocky, continued to accost the crew after assaulting their security guard with a pair of headphones.

“HITS SECURITY IN FACE WITH HEADPHONES THEN FOLLOW US,” Rocky posted on Instagram.

Rocky elaborated in a follow-up Instagram post: “SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS, WE DON’T KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE , THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS , AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED , GIVE ME A BREAK.”

One of the migrants was reportedly left “battered and bloodied in the street,” according to TMZ.

A$AP and his crew were subsequently imprisoned in a detention center in Kronoberg, which his manager claimed subjected the rapper to “inhumane conditions.”

Over the past few weeks several celebrities and musicians have called on Sweden to release the rapper, including musician Rod Stewart, and Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian West, who thanked Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for helping with the matter.