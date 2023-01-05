Trump Formally Nominated To Replace Pelosi as Speaker of the House – Liberals Outraged

Former President Donald J. Trump has been formally nominated for Speaker of the House, in a move that has infuriated Democrats and liberals.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) added Trump’s name to the House speaker fight on Thursday, voting for the 45th president of the United States on the 7th ballot.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Nothing in the Constitution requires the speaker to be a sitting member of Congress, though that has been the norm throughout U.S history.

Article I, Section 2, Clause 5 of the U.S. Constitution states: “The House of Representatives shall chuse [sic] their Speaker and other Officers; and shall have the sole Power of Impeachment.”

The formal nomination means Gaetz has fulfilled a promise he made in March last year.

FLASHBACK: March 2022: @MattGaetz : “Give us the ability to Fire Nancy Pelosi, take back the majority, impeach Joe Biden and I’m gonna nominate Donald Trump as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.” pic.twitter.com/ie5DrgeCpD — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 5, 2023

Republican Representative Lauren Boebalso ert suggested that she could nominate Trump during an interview with Sean Hannity on Wednesday. She had voted for Byron Donalds on Wednesday and previously voted for Representative Jim Jordan on Tuesday.

“There are certainly names that have been floated around, and hey, maybe I should nominate President Donald J. Trump tomorrow,” Boebert told Hannity.

That’s a suggestion that has been floated by some of the former president’s supporters in the past and it is technically possible for Trump to fill that role if a majority of those voting choose him.

Is Donald Trump the ideal candidate to replace Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker? Join the conversation and leave your comment below.