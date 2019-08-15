Trump: Find out If Bill Clinton Visited Epstein’s ‘Pedo Island’

President Trump says it is crucial to find out whether or not Bill Clinton visited Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘pedo island.’

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Trump said: “You have to ask: Did Bill Clinton go to the island?”

“That’s the question. You find that out, you’re going to know a lot.”

Former President Bill Clinton has repeatedly denied ever visiting Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands, dubbed by many as “Pedophile Island” or “Orgy Island“.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: Trump retweeted a post Saturday that linked to a breaking news site that showed unsealed court documents naming Clinton as taking private trips to Epstein’s Caribbean island.

Documents unsealed in Manhattan federal court last week revealed how Epstein, a convicted sex offender, arranged for young girls to perform nude ‘massages’ and other sex acts.

Epstein’s jet was reportedly set up with a bed where guests had group sex with young girls.

The claim that Clinton dined on the island was first made in 2011 by Virginia Roberts, who was recruited as a sex slave for Epstein when she was just 15.

She told the Mail on Sunday that Clinton was among the powerful men she had come into contact with while she ‘worked’ for Epstein. Among the others were Britain’s Prince Andrew, with whom she was photographed in 2001.

Roberts – now Giuffre – never claimed she was ‘lent out’ to Clinton and said that she met him twice, once on the island.

She said that Epstein invited two young brunettes to a dinner which he gave on his Caribbean island for Clinton shortly after he left office, but, that as far as she knew, there was no sexual contact between them and the former president.

Roberts was questioned under oath about the Mail on Sunday interview and did not dispute that part of it.

She also said under oath that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s fixer and alleged procurer, had told her that Clinton had arrived by Epstein’s helicopter.

Maxwell furiously denied that when she too was questioned under oath.

She called the claim a ‘flat out total fabrication and a lie.’

After Epstein was arrested last month, the former president issued a statement denying he had ever made a trip to the island and said he had only ever been on the plane four times.

‘President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York,’ a statement released from his office read.

‘In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane.’ the statement continued.

Clinton also claimed he has not spoken with his one-time friend Epstein in ‘well over a decade.’

‘[Clinton] never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida.’

The number of flights which Clinton appears to have been on in publicly available flight logs for Epstein’s plane was 26, but they include multi-leg trips to Africa and Asia.

Maxwell, who has not been seen since Epstein’s sudden death on Saturday morning, was also close to the Clintons to the extent that she attended Chelsea’s wedding to Marc Mezvinsky in upstate New York in 2010.

Epstein was found dead on Saturday, in an apparent suicide, in his prison cell.

Trump retweeted a post from conservative commentator Terrence Williams, who said, ‘Died of SUICIDE on 24/7 SUICIDE WATCH ? Yeah right! How does that happen… #JefferyEpstein had information on Bill Clinton & now he’s dead.’

Williams said, ‘we know who did this!’ – touting a conspiracy that the Clintons had something to do with Epstein’s death.

The president received an outpouring of criticism for the retweet, with many claiming he was pushing a conspiracy theory, but the president defended the move on Tuesday.

‘He’s a very highly respected conservative pundit,’ he told reporters of Williams before concluding his trip to his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club.

‘The retweet, which is what it was – it was a retweet, was from somebody that’s a very respected conservative pundit. So I think I was fine,’ he said.

Trump also said he is pushing for a full fledged investigation into Epstein, his island, those who may have been associated with him and the questionable circumstances surrounding his death.

‘Bill Barr wants to do an entire investigation of the whole Epstein matter,’ he said. ‘What happened? It’s been going on for a long time – the whole Epstein episode. And I know it’s under investigation by Attorney General Barr, and I’m sure he’s going to be handling it.’

On Sunday, Barr said he was ‘appalled’ that Epstein was found dead, even though he was supposed to be on suicide watch, and the attorney general announced the Justice Department would be investigating his death.