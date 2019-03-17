Trump Promises ‘Federal Action’ Against Biased Mainstream Media

President Trump has promised to launch a federal probe into “collusion” between Democrats and the biased anti-Trump mainstream media.

It’s truly incredible that shows like Saturday Night Live, not funny/no talent, can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of “the other side.” Like an advertisement without consequences. Same with Late Night Shows…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

Nevertheless, it highlights the larger problem of mainstream media cheerleading Democrats and demonizing Trump at every opportunity.

….Should Federal Election Commission and/or FCC look into this? There must be Collusion with the Democrats and, of course, Russia! Such one sided media coverage, most of it Fake News. Hard to believe I won and am winning. Approval Rating 52%, 93% with Republicans. Sorry! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

Though “Saturday Night Live” is a parody show, it frequently and disproportionately mocks Trump and conservatives with mean-spirited jokes and elevates Democrat talking points.

Nevertheless, it highlights the larger problem of mainstream media cheerleading Democrats and demonizing Trump at every opportunity.

Trump likely mentioned the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) in reference to the fairness doctrine, a discontinued regulation requiring news outlets to give equal coverage to both sides of a political issue.

Trump spoke out against online censorship after Big Tech banned Alex Jones in a coordinated social media purge last August.

“I won’t mention names but when they take certain people off of Twitter or Facebook and they’re making that decision, that is really a dangerous thing because that could be you tomorrow,” Trump told Reuters.