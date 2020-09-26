Trump Expected To Announce Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court Nominee

President Trump is expected to announce federal appeals court judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the US Supreme Court according to multiple sources.

Some Republican senators have signaled that they will quickly move to take up the nomination following Trump’s announcement which is expected at 5 p.m. ET today.

This will sets the stage for the possibility of a final confirmation vote before Election Day.

According to CNN Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who sources say Trump intends to nominate to the Supreme Court, and her family were seen leaving their South Bend, Indiana, this afternoon.

Barrett, her husband and her children were seen in fancy attire. Prior to Barrett herself walking out, her children loaded suitcases into the car. Barrett drove one car and her husband drove another car, splitting the kids between the two of them.

She did not answer questions about where she was heading or if the President had called her to offer her the Supreme Court nomination.