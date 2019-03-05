President Trump is about to sign an executive order that will force liberal, totalitarian colleges and universities to allow free speech.
During Trump’s historic CPAC speech Saturday, Trump announced:
“Today I am proud to announce that I will be very soon signing an executive order requiring colleges and universities to support free speech if they want federal research dollars.”
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The CPAC crowd went wild and gave President Trump a standing ovation for standing up for the First Amendment.
This is a bold move by the President and will no doubt get his base pumped up as he prepares for his 2020 presidential re-election campaign.
VIDEO:
“I will be signing an executive order requiring colleges and universities to support free speech if they want federal research dollars” @realDonaldTrump #CPAC2019 #WhatMakesAmericaGreat pic.twitter.com/hyeNZ3jI6F
— CPAC 2019 (@CPAC) March 2, 2019
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Ocasio-Cortez Aide Caught Funneling $1M in Campaign Donations - March 5, 2019
- Trump to Sign Executive Order Forcing Universities to Allow Free Speech - March 5, 2019
- Obama Spent Record-Breaking $36M to Stonewall Journalists - March 5, 2019