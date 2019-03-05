Trump to Sign Executive Order Forcing Universities to Allow Free Speech

President Trump is about to sign an executive order that will force liberal, totalitarian colleges and universities to allow free speech. 

During Trump’s historic CPAC speech Saturday, Trump announced:

“Today I am proud to announce that I will be very soon signing an executive order requiring colleges and universities to support free speech if they want federal research dollars.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The CPAC crowd went wild and gave President Trump a standing ovation for standing up for the First Amendment.

This is a bold move by the President and will no doubt get his base pumped up as he prepares for his 2020 presidential re-election campaign.

