Trump Vows to End Child Sex Trafficking; Ocasio-Cortez Refuses to Applaud

When President Trump vowed to end the sick practise of child sex trafficking once and for all, a moody looking Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez failed to applaud.

On Tuesday night’s State of the Union speech, a whole array of Democrats reacted with horror and anger at Trump’s various promises to end human suffering.

Infowars.com reports: While wearing white to promote women’s rights, AOC looked sullen when Trump announced, “More than 1,500 sadistic traffickers have been put behind bars.”

Despite virtually all of her colleagues applauding, Ocasio-Cortez chose not to, and only stood after a significant delay, looking bemused.

However, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris had an even more absurd reaction after Trump called on Republicans and Democrats to join forces to put “the ruthless coyotes, cartels, drug dealers, and human traffickers out of business”.

The California Senator shook her head disapprovingly.

The New York Congresswoman also refused to applaud First Lady Melania Trump (despite virtually everyone else in the room doing so), along with record low African-American & hispanic unemployment, the “common good,” an ICE agent who saved 300 girls and women from people smugglers, not killing full term babies, and America’s veterans.

The only time Ocasio-Cortez removed her scowl and actually applauded was when she was applauding herself, although high-fiving the air looked a little odd.

Throughout most of the speech, AOC seemed bewildered, constantly having to ask her colleagues why they were applauding or standing.

She later tweeted that Trump’s speech was “an unsettling night for our country” and an “embarrassment,” blissfully unaware of the fact that the biggest unsettling embarrassment of the night was her own behavior.

During a subsequent interview on MSNBC, the socialist asserted that Trump had been “unprepared” and didn’t do his homework.

CBS News poll later showed that 76% of Americans approved of Trump’s speech.

