Trump: “Either The Deep State Destroys America Or We Destroy The Deep State”

During his first 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas on Saturday, former president Donald Trump told a massive crowd that: “either the Deep State destroys America, or we destroy the Deep State”

Speaking at the rally, held just days after the corrupt Soros-backed DA in New York said that he was going to arrest him on bogus charges, a defiant Trump lashed out against the numerous investigations against him as “something straight out of the Stalinist Russia horror show”.

Trump also repeated his claim that he had won the 2020 election but it had been “rigged”:

“We won in 2016. We won by much more in 2020 but it was rigged”

He also issued a powerful reminder of the dangers that face the nation, Trump said:

“The stakes of this election could not be more clear. Either we surrender to the demonic forces abolishing and demolishing…and happily doing so…our country….or we defeat them in a landslide on November 5, 2024.

Either the Deep State destroys America, or we destroy the Deep State.

That’s the way it’s got to be. We are at a very pivotal in our country.

Either we descend into a lawless abyss of open borders, rampant killings, super hyper inflation…which is what we have right now and not coming down….and festering corruption…or we evict Joe Biden from the White House and we Make America Great Again.”