Trump: DNC ‘Working Its Magic Again’ To Destroy ‘Crazy Sanders’ In Favor Of ‘Sleepy Biden’

President Trump has accused the Democratic National Committee of conspiring to oust independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders from the 2020 Democratic primary.

Trump said the DNC had set off on another quest to destroy Sanders in order to replace him with with establishment candidate “Sleepy Joe Biden”

RT reports: According to Trump, it’s apparently a case of ‘once a cheater, always a cheater,’ as he accused the DNC of stepping into the same river again by rallying behind the establishment candidate, former vice president Joe Biden.

“The Democratic National Committee, sometimes referred to as the DNC, is again working its magic in its quest to destroy Crazy Bernie Sanders for the more traditional, but not very bright, Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump tweeted on Saturday, urging Sanders to stand up against a fresh affront on his second shot at the presidency.

….for the more traditional, but not very bright, Sleepy Joe Biden. Here we go again Bernie, but this time please show a little more anger and indignation when you get screwed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2019

“Here we go again Bernie, but this time please show a little more anger and indignation when you get screwed!” Trump tweeted.

While it might be a cunning plot by Trump to drive a wedge between the two Democratic frontrunners and sow discord within the Democratic Party as a whole, the allegations ring a bell. During the 2016 campaign, the DNC turned into a de facto outpost of Team Clinton, which, as it was later revealed, effectively ran its operations.

Trump did not back up his bold accusations with any proof this time round, and this might be his jealously speaking, since Biden currently leads Trump by six points. However, numbers can provide a good hint here – but in another sense.

In the 24 hours after he kicked off his campaign, Biden pulled in a whopping $6.3 million – smashing a previous record set by Beto O’Rourke, a former mainstream media darling. Sanders trails in third place with a first-day haul of $5.9 million. However, in terms of average contributions, Sanders might boast more grassroots support since his stands at $27 compared to Biden’s $65.

Speaking after announcing his nomination in February, Sanders admonished the DNC for betting heavily on Clinton during his first attempt to win the primaries, saying that he hopes “to be treated quite as well as anybody else” this time. Only time will tell.