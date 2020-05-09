Trump: ‘Dirty Cops & Crooked Politicians’ Will ‘Pay BIG Price’ for Russia Hoax

President Trump has warned “crooked politicians” and “dirty cops” within the FBI that they are going to “pay a big price” for pushing the Russia collusion hoax against him.

Speaking Friday on “Fox & friends,” the president slammed the Deep State crooks behind the Russia probe.

The interview comes a day after bombshell transcripts were released showing that top Obama officials admitted there was no “direct” evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

“It was a very dangerous situation what they did,” Trump said.

“These are dirty politicians and dirty cops and some horrible people and hopefully they’re going to pay a big price in the not too distant future.”

Pjmedia.com reports: U.S. Attorney John Durham is currently investigating the illicit origins of the Russia probe.

“I never saw any direct empirical evidence that the Trump campaign or someone in it was plotting/conspiring with the Russians to meddle with the election,” former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testified in 2017.

It was also revealed on Thursday that Barack Obama was aware of the details of wiretapped conversations of Trump’s incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak back in December 2016, suggesting that President Obama was directly knowledgeable of the efforts to surveil the Trump campaign and undermine the incoming administration. President Trump alluded to there being more evidence of Obama and Biden’s involvement.

“There’s more to come, from what I understand. and they’re gonna be far greater than what you’ve seen so far—and what you’ve seen so far has been incredible—especially as it relates to President Obama because if anyone thinks that he and sleepy Joe Biden didn’t know what was going on, they have another thing coming.”

I suspect a lot of Obama officials, including Barack Obama himself and Joe Biden, are probably sweating a bit right now. What does Trump know that is about to come out?