Trump DESTROYS Obama Turnout Record for Incumbent POTUS in New Hampshire Primary

Republican voters came out in droves to support President Donald Trump in the Republican New Hampshire primary, proving voter enthusiasm is extremely high on the red side of the aisle, and the low-energy Democrat candidates are in deep trouble.
With 86 percent reporting, Trump earned 117,462 votes in the New Hampshire primary, more than double the 49,080 voters who voted for former President Obama in the New Hampshire primary in 2012.
“Enthusiasm for Donald Trump is through the roof!” wrote Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale on Twitter.
“President Trump has surpassed the New Hampshire Primary vote total of every incumbent President running for re-election over the last four decades,” he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night as the New Hampshire Primary results came in.
Here is the record for previous presidents:
President Donald Trump in 2020: 110,717
President Barack Obama in 2012: 49,080
President George W. Bush in 2004: 52,962
President Bill Clinton in 1996: 76,797
Trump was ecstatic with the huge numbers.
“Wouldn’t a big story be that I got more New Hampshire Primary Votes than any incumbent president, in either party, in the history of that Great State?” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Not an insignificant fact!”
Always a team player, the president also thanked Parscale for getting the vote out in record numbers.
The Trump campaign issued a defiant statement after the primary noting that they were prepared for any of the low-energy Democrat candidates winning the Democrat primary race in 2020.
The statement read:
The Democrat story in New Hampshire is the continued dominance of big government socialist policies and the success of their standard bearer, Bernie Sanders. No matter which Democrat eventually emerges from their months-long dumpster fire of a primary process, we know the contrast will be President Trump’s record of accomplishment and optimistic view of the future versus Democrats and their socialist, job-killing agenda.
