Trump DESTROYS Obama Turnout Record for Incumbent POTUS in New Hampshire Primary

Republican voters came out in droves to support President Donald Trump in the Republican New Hampshire primary, proving voter enthusiasm is extremely high on the red side of the aisle, and the low-energy Democrat candidates are in deep trouble.

With 86 percent reporting, Trump earned 117,462 votes in the New Hampshire primary, more than double the 49,080 voters who voted for former President Obama in the New Hampshire primary in 2012.

“Enthusiasm for Donald Trump is through the roof!” wrote Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale on Twitter.

“President Trump has surpassed the New Hampshire Primary vote total of every incumbent President running for re-election over the last four decades,” he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night as the New Hampshire Primary results came in.

Enthusiasm for @realDonaldTrump is through the roof!



With approximately, 70% of precincts reporting, President Trump has surpassed the New Hampshire Primary vote total of every incumbent President running for re-election over the last four decades. — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) February 12, 2020

Here is the record for previous presidents:

President Donald Trump in 2020: 110,717

President Barack Obama in 2012: 49,080

President George W. Bush in 2004: 52,962

President Bill Clinton in 1996: 76,797

Trump was ecstatic with the huge numbers.

“Wouldn’t a big story be that I got more New Hampshire Primary Votes than any incumbent president, in either party, in the history of that Great State?” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Not an insignificant fact!”

Always a team player, the president also thanked Parscale for getting the vote out in record numbers.

The Trump campaign issued a defiant statement after the primary noting that they were prepared for any of the low-energy Democrat candidates winning the Democrat primary race in 2020.

The statement read: