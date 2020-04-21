Trump Derangement Syndrome: 60% of Dems Say China is Blameless, Trump To Blame For Crisis

There is partisanship, there is hyper partisanship, then there is full-blown Trump Derangement Syndrome. According to a new Rasmussen poll, a staggering 60% of Democrats actually believe President Trump is to blame for the coronavirus crisis — not “anything that China did.“

Rasmussen asked people if they agreed with Dem Sen. Chris Murphy when he said a few days ago, “The reason that we’re in the crisis that we are today is not because of anything that China did, is not because of anything the WHO did. It’s because of what this president did.”

Sen. Murphy wasn’t just maximizing Trump’s blame, he was minimizing China’s. Which a lot of Democrats like, it seems.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 42% of all Likely U.S. Voters agree with U.S. Senator Chris Murphy’s recent statement: “The reason that we’re in the crisis that we are today is not because of anything that China did, is not because of anything the [World Health Organization] did. It’s because of what [President Trump] did.” Forty-seven percent (47%) disagree with the Connecticut Democrat. Eleven percent (11%) are undecided. (To see survey question wording, click here.) Once again, though, there’s a clear partisan difference of opinion. Sixty percent (60%) of Democrats agree with Murphy that Trump is more to blame than China and the WHO. Seventy-one percent (71%) of Republicans and unaffiliated voters by a 46% to 39% margin disagree… Thirty-two percent (32%) of all voters think the U.S. government’s response to the coronavirus has been better than government actions in most other countries. Forty-two percent (42%) say it’s worse than others, while 24% view it as about the same.

This plague is Chinese communism’s curse on the world and I resent any effort by liberals blinded by their hatred of Trump to minimize the cold, hard facts of the matter.

Here’s Dan Crenshaw making the case that Trump is not to blame for the coronavirus pandemic. He may be slightly overstating his case, but earning the president’s favor is a smart moves for an ambitious young conservative.