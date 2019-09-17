Trump: Democrats Hellbent on Eliminating ‘God-Given Right to Self-Defense’

President Trump has slammed “radical” Democrats for trying to take away guns from law-abiding Americans.

During his September 16, 2019, rally in New Mexico, Trump warned of “radical left Democrats” who are hellbent on pushing regulations, higher taxes, and restrictions on free speech.

He also warned that “left-wing Democrats want to confiscate your guns and eliminate your God-given right to self-defense.”

“As your president, I will never allow them to take away your liberty, your dignity, … and I will never, ever, allow them to take away your sacred right to keep and bear arms,” Trump added.

Breitbart.com reports: On September 15, 2019, Breitbart News reported Trump’s warning that Democrats want to “confiscate” guns.

CBS News quoted Trump saying, “Democrats want to confiscate guns from law-abiding Americans.” He added any that Democrat success in the confiscatory push means law-abiding citizens will be “totally defenseless when somebody walks into their house with a gun.”

On September 12, 2019, Breitbart News quoted Democrat presidential hopeful Robert “Beto” O’Rourke saying, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.”

The National Shooting Sports Foundation reports there are 16 million-plus privately owned AR-15s in the U.S.